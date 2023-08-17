BreakingNews
Italian police scour northern woods for Dutchman suspected of fatally stabbing dad and family friend

Italian police were searching a wooded area in the country's north for a young Dutchman who allegedly stabbed to death his father and a family friend
1 hour ago
ROME (AP) — Italian police on Thursday were scouring a wooded area in the country's north for a young Dutchman suspected of stabbing to death his father and a family friend a day earlier.

According to Italian news reports, the 21-year-old suspect is believed to suffer from psychiatric problems. Authorities launched the search after the knifing attack Wednesday afternoon in the countryside in Cuneo province.

The family friend was reportedly hosting the father and son for a visit at his home when the attack occurred.

Local people were issuing pleas in their community for neighbors to alert police if they spot the suspect and cautioning people to avoid excursions in the woods, the LaPresse news agency said.

The motive for the stabbings wasn't immediately clear.

