Italian rapper accuses state TV of attempted censorship

Among those supporting Fedez were two former premiers, Enrico Letta, now head of the Democratic Party, and Giuseppe Conte, who has been tapped as head of the 5-Star Movement. Letta called on RAI to apologized to the rapper.

League leader Matteo Salvini, meanwhile, went on an offensive, reiterating his reasons for opposing the legislation in television appearances and social media posts, and offering to debate the issue on television with Fedez.

Still, Salvini distanced himself from the remarks by the League members calling them “disgusting.”

The so-called Zan Law, named for a Democratic Party lawmaker and gay rights activist Alessandro Zan, would add women, transgender people and gays to the classes of people already protected under a law banning discrimination and punishing hate crimes.

Right-wing politicians object to language they claim would make it a crime to publicly oppose gay marriage or adoptions by gay people.