Italian, Russian share rare spacewalk amid Ukraine tensions

This image provided by NASA, Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev perform maintenance on the International Space Station on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Cristoforetti teamed up with Artemyev to work on the International Space Station's newest robot arm. The 37-foot (11-meter) mechanical limb _ contributed by the European Space Agency _ rocketed into orbit with a Russian lab last July. (NASA via AP).

This image provided by NASA, Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev perform maintenance on the International Space Station on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Cristoforetti teamed up with Artemyev to work on the International Space Station’s newest robot arm. The 37-foot (11-meter) mechanical limb _ contributed by the European Space Agency _ rocketed into orbit with a Russian lab last July. (NASA via AP).

Nation & World
By MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press
37 minutes ago
An Italian astronaut has teamed up with a Russian cosmonaut in a rare spacewalking show of unity

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An Italian astronaut joined a Russian cosmonaut in a rare spacewalking show of unity Thursday, as tensions over Ukraine continued to ricochet back home.

Italy’s Samantha Cristoforetti teamed up with Russia’s Oleg Artemyev to work on the International Space Station’s newest robot arm. The 37-foot (11-meter) mechanical limb — contributed by the European Space Agency — rocketed into orbit with a Russian lab last July.

The Russian Space Agency’s recently replaced chief, Dmitry Rogozin, threatened to halt the installation work last week, putting the spacewalk in question. After Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Feburary, Europe pulled out of its collaboration with Russia on a mission to Mars.

Despite the turmoil on Earth, the space station's seven residents have repeatedly stressed that they're getting along fine up there, as have the flight control teams in Houston and Moscow. The current crew includes three Americans, three Russians and Cristoforetti.

Russian cosmonauts typically pair up together for spacewalks, although NASA and European Space Agency astronauts occasionally ventured out with them years ago.

Before tackling the arm installation work, the spacewalkers tossed a set of mini satellites overboard, one by one, in a radio technology experiment. Each weighed just 1 pound (one-half kilogram), and drifted away, rotating slowly. “There it goes,” Artemyev said after releasing the first of 10.

It was the first spacewalk for Cristoforetti, the lone woman in the European Space Agency’s astronaut corps. Artemyev, the station’s commander, is now a six-time spacewalker.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

This image provided by NASA, Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev perform maintenance on the International Space Station on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Cristoforetti teamed up with Artemyev to work on the International Space Station’s newest robot arm. The 37-foot (11-meter) mechanical limb _ contributed by the European Space Agency _ rocketed into orbit with a Russian lab last July. (NASA via AP).

Credit: Uncredited

This image provided by NASA, Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev perform maintenance on the International Space Station on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Cristoforetti teamed up with Artemyev to work on the International Space Station’s newest robot arm. The 37-foot (11-meter) mechanical limb _ contributed by the European Space Agency _ rocketed into orbit with a Russian lab last July. (NASA via AP).

Credit: Uncredited

This image provided by NASA, Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev perform maintenance on the International Space Station on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Cristoforetti teamed up with Artemyev to work on the International Space Station’s newest robot arm. The 37-foot (11-meter) mechanical limb _ contributed by the European Space Agency _ rocketed into orbit with a Russian lab last July. (NASA via AP).

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

