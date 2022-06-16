Italian surgeon gets conditional sentence in Sweden case

“We have judged that these interventions have not taken place in accordance with science and proven experience. On the other hand, we believe that two of the interventions have nevertheless been regarded as justifiable, but not the third,” judge Björn Skaensberg said, cited by the Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

In December 2018, Sweden decided to reopen a previously discontinued investigation into the three cases. Additional written evidence was obtained, and more interviews were held with individuals in Sweden, Belgium, Britain, the United States and Spain.

Macchiarini was fired from Sweden’s Karolinska Institute in March 2016 for breaching medical ethics after being accused of falsifying his resume and misrepresenting his work.