Italian surgeon gets his sentence appealed in Sweden case

“In all cases, the interventions were contrary to science and best practice," chief prosecutor Mikael Björk said in a statement Wednesday announcing the appeal to the Svea Court of Appeal. "It seems clear to me that these have been completely unlawful human experiments and the penalty should be a long prison sentence, given the nature of the crime and the high penal value.”

When Macchiarini’s first windpipe transplant was reported in the medical journal Lancet in 2008, it was hailed as a breakthrough in regenerative medicine. Macchiarini’s new airway — partly made using the patient's stem cells — was thought to herald a new era where new organs could be made in the laboratory.

Despite an independent Swedish commission finding numerous problems in Macchiarini’s work, he disputed the accusations, saying they were false.

He provided artificial windpipes to 20 patients from countries that included Spain, Russian, Iceland, Britain and the United States.

Critics say Macchiarini skirted medical ethics to carry out dangerous procedures with no proven benefit and that he fabricated descriptions of his patients’ conditions.

In 2019, an Italian court sentenced Macchiarini to 16 months in prison for forging documents and for abuse of office.