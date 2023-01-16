dayton-daily-news logo
Italy arrests Sicilian Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro

25 minutes ago
Italian paramilitary police say they have arrested convicted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro in a private clinic in Palermo

ROME (AP) — Italy’s No. 1 fugitive, convicted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, was arrested on Monday at a private clinic in Palermo, Sicily, after 30 years on the run, Italian paramilitary police said.

Messina Denaro was captured at the clinic where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed medical condition, said Carabinieri Gen. Pasquale Angelosanto, who heads the police force’s special operations squad.

Even while a fugitive, Messina Denaro, who had a power base in western Sicily, was considered Sicily’s Cosa Nostra top boss.

