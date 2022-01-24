Italy begins voting for next president with unclear slate

It was looking increasingly likely that the first rounds of voting will take place with blank ballots or fantasy names while the behind-the-scenes wrangling continues. During the first three rounds, an absolute majority of is necessary to win. But beginning Thursday, a candidate can win with a simple majority.

So far, no party has officially named Draghi as a presidential candidate.

Berlusconi and his right-wing allies oppose his candidacy, largely out of concerns over triggering a new election while the populist 5-Star Movement is split. The Democratic Party would like to see Draghi in the job, and is reportedly working on a pact with other parties for a premier candidate to allow the current government to continue without a new election.

A former central banker and former head of the European Central Bank, Draghi was tapped as premier last year to help steer Italy through the pandemic. He has also helped Italy secure billions in EU funding to relaunch the economy in what was Europe’s first pandemic epicenter.

Draghi has said his role is largely complete, but some want him to stay on as head of government to ensure the funds are properly spent.