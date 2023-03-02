Italy closes investigation alleging COVID lockdown failures

Fontana’s lawyer said that he doesn't expect his client to be among those indicted, adding that "Fontana was always questioned as an interested party," not as a suspect.

The investigation alleges errors were made in not extending a "red zone," initially imposed on a limited number of towns in the neighboring Lombardy and Veneto regions, to Bergamo as the number of deaths there skyrocketed.

The investigation alleges that more than 4,000 deaths could have been prevented if the lockdown had been extended on Feb. 27, 2020, as Bergamo province became Italy’s COVID-19 hot spot. The city’s morgue was so overwhelmed that the army had to send in trucks to bring coffins to other morgues for cremation.

Italy became the first county outside Asia to confirm cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 21, 2020, and the first death in another region hours later.

The first “red zones” were imposed three days later around 10 towns in Lombardy and one in Veneto, and extended to all of Lombardy and 14 other provinces in the north on March 8. Conte put the entire country on lockdown two days later.

Italy has recorded more than 188,000 COVID-19 deaths.