Italy Coast Guard searches missing migrants after shipwreck off Calabrian coast: 12 rescued, 1 dead

ROME (AP) — Italian Coast Guard was searching for possible missing people off Italy’s southern coast Monday, following the shipwreck of a sailboat with migrants on board, believed to be departing from Turkey. It was not immediately clear how many migrants were missing.

The search and rescue operation started following a May-day call by a French boat, sailing about 120 miles (193.12 kilometers) from the Italian coast, at the limit of the SAR areas under the jurisdiction of Greece and Italy, the coast guard said in a statement.