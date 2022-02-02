Italy court definitively annuls warrant for Vatican suspect

The Vatican tribunal indicted him in July, but his status in the trial has been in limbo because of the extradition proceedings between Italy and Britain and the legitimacy of the Italian arrest warrant that launched them.

Italy's highest court, the Court of Cassation, had annulled the warrant in October and sent the case back to the Tribunal for Review after Torzi's lawyers appealed. In its sentence released last month, the Cassation found that Italian prosecutors hadn't provided full documentation beneficial to Torzi's defense when the judge was deciding whether to issue the warrant. After evaluating that missing evidence, the Review Tribunal annulled the warrant, said a statement from Torzi's lawyers Marco Franco and Ambra Giovene.

“Finally justice has been done concerning an arrest warrant that had no juridical or logical sense,” the statement said.

They said they would now fight both the Italian and the Vatican cases “with the necessary serenity.”