Italy marks 2nd anniversary of haunting COVID-19 milestone

The anniversary of the convoy comes as Italy begins winding down its anti-virus restrictions. Draghi and Health Minister Roberto Speranza announced Thursday that many workplace vaccination requirements, quarantine rules and mask mandates would be eased in the coming weeks.

Italy, which has recorded more than 157,000 official COVID deaths, has fully vaccinated 89.7% of its over-12 population.

At the Bergamo memorial Friday, the president of the lower chamber of parliament, Roberto Fico, said the aim of the anniversary commemorations was to honor the dead but also to ensure that Italy is better prepared for the next pandemic.

“What is important today is not just remember the victims and be close to their relatives but to learn from what happened,” Fico told reporters. He called for greater investment in funding Italy’s network of general practitioners and local health care providers, improving telemedicine and rebuilding the public health system as a “pillar” of Italy’s social services.

“We have to do this to remember those who died in an active way,” he said.

