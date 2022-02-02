Italy military chaplain hits back at vaccine-mandate critic

His aim, he said, was “to strengthen their commitment and reassure their consciences, reaffirming the position of our Church in terms of vaccination against Covid 19, filially and decisively aligned with the teachings and testimony of the Holy Father.”

Italy has required health care workers, teachers, law enforcement personnel and everyone over age 50 to be vaccinated. It has maintained strict mask mandates indoors and out and is beginning to see a sharp decline in daily cases following the latest omicron-fueled spike.

Omicron is less likely to cause severe illness than the previous delta variant, according to studies. Omicron spreads even more easily than other coronavirus strains, and has already become dominant in many countries. It also more easily infects those who have been vaccinated or had previously been infected by prior versions of the virus.

Marciano thanked Italy's armed forces for their service and recalled that both civilians and military have a responsibility to protect their own lives and those of others.

Marciano is one of the few prelates to publicly push back against Vigano, a leading Francis critic whose missives are usually ignored by the Catholic hierarchy.

