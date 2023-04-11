Italy planning 5-figure fines for monument and art vandalism

Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said that it recently cost the government 40,000 euros (almost $44,000) to clean the façade of the 15th-century Palazzo Madama, which is home to the Italian Senate, after it was vandalized. Just days ago, activists pressing for more action on climate change dumped black dye into the waters of a monumental fountain sculpted by Bernini at the foot of the Spanish Steps.

“The attacks on monuments and artistic sites produce economic damage to all,'' the minister said in a statement. ”To clean it up, the intervention of highly specialized personnel and the use of very costly machines are needed,'' he said. “Whoever carries out these acts must assume also the financial responsibility.”