Italy prosecutors: WHO exec lied about spiked virus report

But the documents released by Bergamo prosecutors, first reported by state-run RAI Report, indicated that Guerra maneuvered to have the report removed because the Italian government was upset with it. The document included private WhatsApp chats between Guerra and a top Italian public health official, Dr. Silvio Brusaferro.

Prosecutors cited Guerra's comments to them, which they said were contradicted by the facts, and concluded that “Guerra personally worked on the removal of the report from the WHO site."

Guerra was a top official in the Italian health ministry from 2014-2017 when the pandemic preparedness plan should have been updated.

Emails show he tried to have one of the report's main authors, Dr. Francesco Zambon, alter data in the report to say that Italy had "updated" its pandemic plan in 2016 when it had not. Zambon refused and filed a whistleblower complaint within the WHO alleging that Guerra had tried to pressure him to change the data. Zambon recently resigned.

Guerra apparently disregarded WHO legal advice in November that told WHO officials they were under no obligation to respond to Italian prosecutors' requests for questioning, given their diplomatic immunity as U.N. officials.

Guerra had gone in his personal capacity and was questioned as someone informed about the facts, not as a suspect. But prosecutors ended up placing him under investigation because “he made false declarations."

Neither Guerra nor the WHO responded to emails Friday seeking comment on the issue.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020 file photo, Francesco Zambon, lead author of a withdrawn World Health Organization (WHO) report into Italy's coronavirus response, shows his report during an interview with The Associated Press in Rome. Italian prosecutors formally accused top WHO official Ranieri Guerra of lying to them about a spiked U.N. report into Italy’s coronavirus response, revealing private communications Friday that are likely to embarrass the U.N. agency. Emails show that Guerra tried to have one of the main report authors, Dr. Francesco Zambon, alter the data in the report to say that Italy had “updated" its pandemic plan when it had not. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, file) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis