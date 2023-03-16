Italy retrial ordered for Americans in killing of officer

The two men, friends from northern California, were sentenced to life in prison, Italy's toughest penalty, in the initial trial. An appeals court upheld the verdict, but lowered the sentence to 24 years for Elder and 22 years for Natale-Hjorth.

Carabiniere Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega, 35, was stabbed 11 times while he and a partner were on a plainclothes operation to recover a backpack that the two Americans took during a failed drug deal. Elder claimed he pulled out a knife in self-defense to break free as the officer tried to strangle him.

Cerciello Rega's partner testified that they had indeed declared themselves as officers, but the defense has cast doubt on his version.

Natale-Hjorth testified that he grappled with Cerciello Rega’s partner and was unaware of the stabbing when he ran back to a hotel.

His lawyer, Fabio Alonzo, said the high court's decision indicates a weakness in the prosecution's argument that Natale-Hjorth was an accomplice in the murder.

Neither defendant attended the day-long hearing in Italy's highest Cassation court.