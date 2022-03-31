Italy: Russia won't seek payment in rubles for natural gas

“The feeling is one I have had since the beginning, that it is absolutely not simple to change the currency of payments without violating the contracts,'' Draghi said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz received similar assurances from Putin on Wednesday evening. Scholz had asked for further details of the process, which involves payments to a Russian bank not subjected to sanctions, his office said.

Italy's Draghi also told the foreign press corps that Europe is pushing for a cap on gas prices with Russia, saying its payments are funding the war in Ukraine and the prices being paid by Europe are out of line with the global market.

“We — Germany and Italy, along with other countries that are importers of gas, coal, grains, corn — are financing the war. There is no doubt,’’ Draghi said. “For this reason, Italy along with other countries, are pushing for a cap on the price of gas. There is no substantial reason that the price of gas is so high for Europeans.”

Draghi noted that Russia has no other market for its gas, giving Europe room to maneuver. Asked about the risk that Russia would respond by turning off the taps, Draghi said, “no there is no danger.”

The prospect of continued gas deliveries in exchange for euros drew a cautious welcome from German industry.

“It’s good news at least in the short term, because Russian gas deliveries can’t be replaced in the short term,” Achim Dercks, the deputy managing director of the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry, told RBB24 Inforadio on Thursday.

He noted that companies are concerned that any cutoff would affect industry in particular, “but ultimately that would have severe economic effects for us all.”

Caption Italian Premier Mario Draghi attends a press conference at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Draghi said that the Russian president told him during a 40-minute phone call Wednesday evening that European companies can continue to pay for existing energy contracts in euros and dollars. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis Caption Italian Premier Mario Draghi attends a press conference at the Foreign Press Club in Rome, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Draghi said that the Russian president told him during a 40-minute phone call Wednesday evening that European companies can continue to pay for existing energy contracts in euros and dollars. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis