Italy shuts down 4 regions as Europe tries lighter lockdowns

Sicily and Puglia, two other southern regions, fell into a second tier of restrictions, while the rest of the country maintained more freedom of movement but with a 10 p.m. curfew and restaurants closings at 6 p.m.

In Rome, Italy’s health minister faced Parliament to defend the government’s handling of the new phase in the crisis amid concerns the government has too often bypassed lawmakers during the health crisis.

“In a great country like Italy, this cannot be the field of a political battle,” Roberto Speranza said, noting that the criteria being applied had been in place since April without dissent. “I say this with all my strength and from my heart: Enough. Don’t fuel polemics.”

Speranza said the lockdowns were a necessity as the number of confirmed infections skyrockets and deaths reach highs not seen since the spring. He pointed to other European countries that are faring even worse as evidence of how the continent failed to stamp out the disease.

The restrictions took effect the day after Italy hit a new all-time high of single-day confirmed infections, at 34,505, and the highest number of deaths since May, at 428.

"Maybe people are getting used to seeing 400 dead. That number would have people petrified in front of their TV sets. Now people seem more indifferent,’’ Luca Zerbini, a lawyer drinking a take-out cup of coffee near the Duomo cathedral.

In Calabria, the governor vowed to fight the restrictions. And some mayors in the Lombardy in cities that suffered in the first lockdown but are less hard-hit now have pushed for restrictions to vary by province and not by the larger category of region.

Milan’s mayor, Giuseppe Sala, rejected such differential treatment within regions, which share a common health care system. “I invite Milanese to stay home as much as possible in these very difficult days,'' Sala said on Friday.

All was quiet in the city, where even the lines that usually form in front of popular takeaway sandwich shops — still allowed to be open — were nowhere to be seen. The hodgepodge of shops considered “necessary” includes hairdressers, cosmetic and perfume stores, florists, and sweet shops alongside grocery stores — but not ice cream parlors or pastry shops. That created the odd situation where the flagship Rinascente department store was open only to customers wanting to access the ground floor for cosmetics, the 7th-floor food court or the penthouse hair salon.

While Milan looked like a ghost town compared to recent days, the fact so many businesses were allowed to operate and there is no restriction on getting outdoor exercise as in the first emergency phase meant many more people were on the streets than in the spring.

Luca Zaia, governor of the northern region of Veneto region, said that the deaths in his region were mostly among people over 70 while most infections were among the young, underlining the necessity for people to observe new rules even in one of the regions with the lightest restrictions.

“We are entering the most critical phase,’’ Zaia said, noting that if the situation worsens they will have to halt other medical procedures to find beds for COVID-19 patients.

European neighbors France and Germany are also imposing restrictions with an eye on easing pressure on strained health systems.

Germany’s health minister has warned of hard times ahead unless the country can “break” the rising trajectory of coronavirus cases, which has doubled the number of patients in intensive care in just 10 days and set a new record of over 21,500 new confirmed cases on Friday.

And the French government is supplying quick virus tests to nursing homes around the country, amid sharply rising numbers of infections and deaths in those homes in recent weeks, and to the nation’s biggest airport, Paris’ Charles de Gaulle. The tests, which look for a specific protein on the virus, are cheap and fast, but experts say they are also less accurate than the standard ones.

“The second wave is here, and it is violent,” French Health Minister Olivier Veran warned Thursday night, while urging people to respect a partial national lockdown..

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus walks past a closed cafe, in Turin, northern Italy, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Piedmont is among the four Italian regions classified as red zones, where a strict lockdown was imposed starting Friday - to be reassessed in two weeks - in an effort to curb the COVID-19 infections growing curve. From today, bars and restaurants can only work with take-away customers. (Nicolo' Campo/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Nicolo' Campo Credit: Nicolo' Campo

Taxi drivers stage a protest against limitations and the curfew imposed by the government in the effort to curb COVID-19 spread, in Rome Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Women wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk through the Tuileries garden in Paris, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. The French government is supplying quick virus tests to nursing homes around the country, amid sharply rising numbers of virus infections and deaths in care homes in recent weeks. Arc de Triomphe and Obelisk in the background. (AP Photos/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

A man gets on a suburban train in the main station in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. The managing director of the Rhein-Main-Verkehrsverbund (RMV) expects a loss of revenue of about 250 million euros this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP) Credit: Andreas Arnold Credit: Andreas Arnold

A woman wearing a face covering walks past an advertising window of a closed shop in London, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Britain's lockdown started Thursday, shuttering restaurants, hairdressers and clothing stores until at least Dec. 2. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Women wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walks at the rue Rivoli in Paris, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. The French government is supplying quick virus tests to nursing homes around the country, amid sharply rising numbers of virus infections and deaths in care homes in recent weeks. (AP Photos/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

A couple kiss each other in Athens, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. With a surge in coronavirus cases straining health systems in many European countries, Greece announced a nationwide lockdown. The lockdown takes effect at daybreak on Saturday across the country and will last until the end of the month. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Taxi drivers stage a protest against limitations and the curfew imposed by the government in the effort to curb COVID-19 spread, in Rome Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

A passerby and shops shutters are reflected on a closed restaurant window in Rome, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Italy recorded a new daily record of confirmed coronavirus cases at 34,505 and the highest number of victims, at 428, since May as health authorities defended new regional lockdowns aimed at taming the COVID-19 surge. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Bar owner Franco Epifani and his wife Camilla De Leonardis deliver coffee to customers outside their bistrot bar, at the Isola district, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Lombardy is among the four Italian regions classified as red zones, where a strict lockdown was imposed starting Friday - to be reassessed in two weeks - in an effort to curb the COVID-19 infections growing curve. From today, bars and restaurants can only work with take-away customers. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Doctors perform a traqueostdmy on a COVID-19 patient in critical care in Barcelona's Hospital del Mar the Intensive Care Unit, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Some hospitals in Spain say they are only now beginning to feel some relief following a series of virus restrictions imposed some two weeks ago across the Iberian nation but warn that ICUs are still under huge pressure with a high number of COVID patients. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Geraldo, a barber, plays his guitar while waiting for customers, wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of coronavirus in his small hairdresser premises in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Restrictions are in force across the country as authorities try to contain a sharp resurgence of reported coronavirus cases but are refraining from a full lockdown to try to prevent further economic deterioration. (AP Photo/Paul White) Credit: Paul White Credit: Paul White

A nearly empty Carnaby Street in London, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Britain's lockdown started Thursday, shuttering restaurants, hairdressers and clothing stores until at least Dec. 2. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Nurse Viviana takes off her protective suit after finishing a round tending to COVID-19 patients inside negative pressure rooms at the Curry Cabral hospital in Lisbon, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Portugal is setting grim milestones in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, with authorities reporting Wednesday a record number of new daily cases, deaths and patients in intensive care. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca