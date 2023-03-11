Italy's coast guard, navy, bring hundreds of migrants ashore

It was a beach in Cutro, a town south of Crotone, where survivors and bodies were found on Feb. 26 after a wooden boat, crowded with migrants who set out from Turkey days earlier, broke apart on a sandbank.

The known death toll from the shipwreck climbed to 74 on Saturday, with the body of a young girl the latest to be recovered from the sea.

Eighty passengers survived the shipwreck, but many more were reported missing and are presumed dead.

Meanwhile, on tiny Lampedusa island, an Italian fishing and tourist location south of Sicily, some 3,000 newly arrived migrants overflowed from a shelter meant to hold less than 350. Hundreds of migrants spent the night sleeping on mattresses on the fenced-off grounds of the shelter.

Plans to ease some of the overcrowding on Lampedusa by transferring hundreds of migrants aboard a ferry were complicated by high winds whipping the island, making it impossible for the ship to dock on Saturday morning. Italian media reported that some 140 migrants were then transferred from the island by air.

Authorities on Lampedusa said many of the migrants arriving on the island, which is closer to northern Africa than to the Italian mainland, had sailed from the port of Sfax, in Tunisia, a route increasingly used by smugglers.

The U.N. migration agency estimates some 300 people have died or are missing and presumed dead along the perilous central Mediterranean route this year.

