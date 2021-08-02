Italy's Draghi puts key justice reforms to confidence vote

But the prospect of defeat appeared unlikely, since all of Parliament's major parties save one belong to Draghi's coalition.

But that prospect became even more remote on Monday when Draghi's predecessor in the premier's office, Giuseppe Conte, pledged that the 5-Star Movement he seeks to formally lead would vote yes.

In a bid to win over some reluctant lawmakers, Draghi's justice minister revised some of the provisions, but some 5-Star lawmakers had still been voicing dissatisfaction.

For decades, Italy's slow-moving justice system, with its two levels of appeals, has been chastised by the EU and has alienated potential investors, who fear that any business dispute that winds up in court would leave them mired in legal battles for years. Many cases drag on for so long that statutes of limitations frequently expire.

The bill's latest version includes special provisions for the next few years on major crimes, to ensure that if a trial at any level lasts past its newly prescribed time, the case could continue to its end. Those crimes include terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking and sexual violence.

Even allowing for some 5-Star lawmakers to disobey Conte, the government went into the vote with a wide majority in the lower house.

The Senate is expected to take up the bill in September and could enact changes that would force a second passage of the bill in the lower Chamber.