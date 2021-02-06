Italy's Draghi wins support of 2 rival parties for new govt

“We won’t forget the acts committed by some political forces, who are present in our memories and in our political committees,” Crimi said, in what appeared to be a reference to Renzi yanking Italy Alive's support from Conte's governing coalition and triggering its collapse.

Likewise, Salvini, a former interior minister in Conte's first government, noted that he would be sitting alongside politicians who voted to lift his parliamentary immunity so he could be put on trial in Sicily for not allowing migrant rescue ships disembark in Italy when he was minister.

“We are ready to overcome everything in the interest of the country,” Crimi said of the 5-Star Movement, which was the top vote-getter in the last parliamentary election in 2018 and a key element of both Conte governments, the first with the right-wing League and the second with the left-wing Democratic Party.

Salvini’s move to support Draghi puts him at odds with the far-right Brothers of Italy party and its leader, Giorgia Meloni. She said Friday that she would remain in opposition. Salvini cited the weight of the EU recovery funds needed to relaunch the Italian economy after a national lockdown and subsequent public health restrictions.

“I would rather be in the room where it is decided if the money is used well or not, instead of being on the outside,” he said.

Crimi said that Italy would be judged by its European partners on how it spends the considerable funds, and that the 5-Stars want to guarantee the money will be distributed “with honesty, transparency and in the exclusive interest of citizens' well-being.”

"The world is watching us and will judge if the country has changed,'' Crimi said.

Italian Senator Emma Bonino, who formerly was an EU commissioner, said she hoped that bringing together parties from such a broad political spectrum would not dissolve into infighting.

“What we don’t want is that this translates into Ýes on this, no on that, I can’t sit with him,’’ she told SKY TG24. “The priorities need to be completing the vaccination program, because without that the economy can’t be relaunched, and reform or rewrite the plan for the EU funds.”

Leader of the Five-Stars Movement Vito Crimi, 2nd from right, addresses the media at the Quirinale presidential palace in Rome Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte resigned after a key coalition ally pulled his party's support over Conte's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, setting the stage for consultations this week to determine if he can form a third government. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, Pool) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

FILE - In this Thursday, July 4, 2013 file photo, President of European Central Bank Mario Draghi smiles during a news conference in Frankfurt, Germany. Italy's weary president on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 tapped "Super Mario," arguably the world's most famous Italian, to resolve a festering political crisis that threatens the ability of the eurozone's third-largest economy to manage the coronavirus pandemic and recover from the worst recession since World War II. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Five-Star Movement's Luigi Di Maio waves after meeting Mario Draghi, at the Chamber of Deputies in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Former European Central Bank chief Draghi is consulting Italy’s fractious parties after being tapped by President Sergio Mattarella to try to pull together a government to guide the debt-riddled country through the health and economic crises it is confronting. (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Mauro Scrobogna Credit: Mauro Scrobogna

Giuseppe Conte speaks to reporters after meeting Mario Draghi, at the Chamber of Deputies in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Former European Central Bank chief Draghi is consulting Italy’s fractious parties after being tapped by President Sergio Mattarella to try to pull together a government to guide the debt-riddled country through the health and economic crises it is confronting. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Cecilia Fabiano Credit: Cecilia Fabiano

The League's Matteo Salvini, left, addresses the media after meeting with Mario Draghi, at the Chamber of Deputies in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Former European Central Bank chief Draghi is consulting Italy’s fractious parties after being tapped by President Sergio Mattarella to try to pull together a government to guide the debt-riddled country through the health and economic crises it is confronting. At right is The League's Riccardo Molinari. (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Roberto Monaldo Credit: Roberto Monaldo

The League's Matteo Salvini, center, arrives to address the media after meeting with Mario Draghi, at the Chamber of Deputies in Rome, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Former European Central Bank chief Draghi is consulting Italy’s fractious parties after being tapped by President Sergio Mattarella to try to pull together a government to guide the debt-riddled country through the health and economic crises it is confronting. (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Roberto Monaldo Credit: Roberto Monaldo

Five-Stars movement leader Vito Crimi leaves the Quirinale presidential palace where Italian President Sergio Mattarella is meeting political parties trying to find a viable solution to the political crisis, in Rome Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte resigned after a key coalition ally pulled his party's support over Conte's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, setting the stage for consultations this week to determine if he can form a third government. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini