Italy's Lampedusa island slammed again by migrant arrivals

“If you take that risk, it’s because you want people back home to survive,” Sarr said. “If you have nothing back home you say ’I go, and if I die, I die. If I arrive, I’ll arrive.”

Sarr and Mbaye were lucky: Both arrived in Italy by plane with their papers in order. Sarr arrived in 2012 and joined his father, who was already working aboard the “Vincenzo Padre.” Mbaye spent four years in Milan before arriving in Lampedusa nearly two years ago and also found work on the ship. They both earn enough to send money home to their wives and children in Senegal.

“It’s painful for me when I see young people coming here to find a better future when it’s not sure they can find it,” Mbaye said. “They come without papers, and here if you don’t comply with the rules, it’s hard to find work.”

The sun shines over the cemetery where victims of shipwrecks are buried, in the Island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Lampedusa is closer to Africa than the Italian mainland, and it has long been the destination of choice for migrant smuggling operations leaving Libya. Over the years, it has witnessed countless numbers of shipwrecks and seen bodies floating offshore, only to be buried in the cemetery on land.

Waly Sarr, 30, left, and Ibrahima Mbaye, 41, both from Senegal, walk off the "Vincenzo Padre" fishing boat where they work as fishermen, in the Island of Lampedusa, southern Italy, Thursday, May 13, 2021. The tiny island of Lampedusa, which is closer to Africa than the Italian mainland, is in the throes of yet another season of migrant arrivals, and Mbaye and Sarr can only watch from shore as their fellow African countrymen risk their lives to get here via smugglers' boats.

