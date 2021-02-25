Italy's Lombardy again in virus crisis as Brescia sees surge

The aim of the campaign, Bertolasso said, is to create a “health cordon” in the area with blanket vaccinations, basing the strategy on studies from Britain and Israel — and even on Lombardy's own data that show declines in infection rates as more people are vaccinated with even one dose.

“This is war,” he said.

Brescia’s deputy mayor, Laura Castelletti, said residents were willing to accept new lockdown measures — which include closing all schools and day-care centers — as long as the vaccine campaign could accelerate.

“We are ready to make sacrifices if the vaccination campaign goes forward 24/7,” she said.

Brescia, along with neighboring Bergamo, were two of the provinces hardest hit during the first wave of the pandemic, which began this time last year and quickly turned Lombardy into the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe.

Lombardy as a whole still accounts for nearly a third of Italy's 96,600 confirmed COVID-19 dead, and a fifth of its 2.85 million confirmed infections. Italy has the world's sixth-highest confirmed death toll, and the second in Europe after Britain.

Italy's vaccine campaign, which has administered 3.87 million doses, has been slowed by delays in deliveries from the three pharmaceutical companies supplying the European Union: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the health ministry would redirect any vaccines to Lombardy, given previously established quotas which have already delivered the most doses there.

Italy's virus czar, Domenico Arcuri, didn't address Fontana's request in a statement Thursday but boasted that inoculations showed “a comforting increase" this week, averaging around 100,000 a day nationally.

