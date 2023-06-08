Italy's Meloni expresses hope for deal on IMF bailout of Tunisia as she preps weekend visit

In 2021, President Kais Saied disbanded parliament and had the constitution rewritten to give more power to the presidency and less to the legislature. Elections in January for a new parliament were boycotted by many Tunisians: turnout only reached 11.3%, casting doubt on the assembly's legitimacy.

Meloni said managing migrant flows was a priority, noting that instability created "a domino of other problems for Italy, and also for Europe as a whole."

She did not specify measures, but said the presence of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen along with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the delegation “signals a very important desire."

Meloni was already in Tunisia earlier this week: she met with President Kais Saied on Tuesday to lay the groundwork for an agreement with the EU, which she said she hoped would pave the way for a bailout with the IMF.

Saied has resisted some of the painful reforms the IMF wants in return for the loan agreement. They include shrinking the public administration sector, one of the largest in the world, which eats up about a third of the state budget.

“I don’t want to get ahead of myself I think we can reach a solution to this problem that we are all working on.’’ Meloni said.