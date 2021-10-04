Italy's northwest Liguria area hit by floods, mudslides

The hardest-hit city was Savona, on the Ligurian Sea coast. But towns in the region’s hilly interior also suffered flooding and landslides, as some streams overflowed their banks.

A bridge was reported collapsed in the town of Quiliano, Corriere della Sera's online site reported. In another town, Camporosso, the COVID-19 vaccine center was shut down as a precaution, LaPresse news agency said.