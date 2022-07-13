Italy's taxi drivers keep protesting, fear new competition

On Tuesday, a handful of drivers chained themselves together in protest in the square outside Premier Mario Draghi’s office, and they were still chained there on Wednesday as the wildcat work stoppage continued.

Nearby, in a main street and not far from Rome's central square, Piazza Venezia, hundreds of drivers from Rome and Naples stood shoulder to shoulder and protested noisily. A few protesters set off colored smoke flares to draw attention. Their cars were parked elsewhere in the Italian capital.