Its largest lake is so dry, China digs deep to water crops

Fed by China’s major rivers, Poyang Lake averages around 3,500 square kilometers (1,400 square miles) at high season, but has contracted to just 737 square kilometers (285 square miles) amid the recent drought.

A wide swath of western and central China has seen days of temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), in summer heat waves that have started earlier and lasted longer than usual.

In the hard-hit city of Chongqing, department stores have delayed their opening to 4 p.m. Residents have been seeking respite from the heat in air raid shelters dating from World War II.

That reflects the situation in Europe and elsewhere in the Northern Hemisphere, with high temperatures taking a toll on public health, food production and the environment in general.

___

See more of AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Combined Shape Caption In this aerial photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Luoxingdun Island is seen in the dried lake bed of Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, in eastern China's Jiangxi Province on Aug. 17, 2022. With China's biggest freshwater lake dried to historic lows by drought, work crews are digging trenches to keep water flowing to irrigate crops. (Wan Xiang/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Wan Xiang Credit: Wan Xiang Combined Shape Caption In this aerial photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Luoxingdun Island is seen in the dried lake bed of Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, in eastern China's Jiangxi Province on Aug. 17, 2022. With China's biggest freshwater lake dried to historic lows by drought, work crews are digging trenches to keep water flowing to irrigate crops. (Wan Xiang/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Wan Xiang Credit: Wan Xiang