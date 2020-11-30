It's Major: Pets poised for a return to the White House

Having a dog or cat will give some pet-loving constituents a connection with the president, added Tom Whalen, a presidential historian at Boston University.

“When a president, the leader of the country, the leader of the free world really, is seen with a dog or a cat, you know, basically there is a bond that they have with their public, whether they’re Republican or Democrat," Whalen said.

President Theodore Roosevelt had Skip, who is described by the White House Historical Association as a “short-legged Black and Tan mongrel terrier brought home from a Colorado bear hunt.” Warren G. Harding had Laddie Boy, who sat in on meetings and had his own Cabinet chair. And President Franklin Delano Roosevelt had his beloved terrier Fala. At night, Fala slept in a special chair at the foot of the president's bed.

More recently, President George H.W. Bush’s English springer spaniel Millie was featured on “The Simpsons” and starred in a bestseller, “Millie’s Book: As dictated to Barbara Bush.” Hillary Clinton followed Bush’s lead with a children’s book about family dog Buddy and cat Socks: “Dear Socks, Dear Buddy: Kids’ Letters to the First Pets."

When he declared victory in the 2008 presidential race, Barack Obama told his daughters: “You have earned the new puppy that’s coming with us to the White House.” Several months later, Bo joined the family, a gift from Sen. Ted Kennedy. A few years later, fellow Portuguese water dog Sunny would arrive to provide companionship.

Among the stranger White House pets was Calvin Coolidge and first lady Grace Coolidge’s raccoon named Rebecca. She was given to the Coolidge family by a supporter who suggested the raccoon be served for Thanksgiving dinner, according to the White House Historical Association. But instead she got an embroidered collar with the title “White House Raccoon” and entertained children at the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Some notable pets belonged to first kids, including Amy Carter’s Siamese cat, Misty Malarky Ying Yang, and Caroline Kennedy’s pony, Macaroni. The Kennedy family had a veritable menagerie, complete with dogs, cats, birds, hamsters and a rabbit named Zsa Zsa.

President Harry Truman famously said that “If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog." It should not be a surprise that many presidents have taken him up on that advice. The first President Bush once said, “There is nothing like the unconditional love of a dog to help you get through the rough spots."

“From a presidential perspective, you know, a dog or cat or horse, they’re great because they’re nonjudgmental. They’re going to give you their unqualified love. And they’re not going to criticize what you did in Somalia or how the economy is doing," Whalen said. “The pets are always there for you. And I think presidents, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican, need that kind of reassurance from time to time, given how things are."

Associated Press video journalist Mike Householder contributed to this report from Detroit.

FILE - This Aug. 4, 2010 file photo shows presidential pet Bo climbing the stairs of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. for a flight to Chicago with President Barack Obama.

FILE - In this 1939, file photo President Franklin D. Roosevelt pets Fala, his Scottish terrier in Washington.

FILE - In this March 20, 1962 file photo, President John F. Kennedy's daughter Caroline Kennedy rides her pony, Macaroni, on the south grounds of the White House in Washington. An unidentified handler runs along to keep pace.

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 1974, file photo President Gerald Ford and his daughter, Susan, are seen on the South Lawn of the White House with their dog, Liberty, in Washington.

FILE - This December 1986, file photo shows first lady Nancy Reagan holding the Reagans' pet Rex, a King Charles spaniel, as she and President Reagan walk on the White House South lawn.

FILE - In this April 12, 1962, file photo first lady Jacqueline Kennedy gives a guided tour of the White House grounds to Empress Farah Pahlavi of Iran in Washington. Kennedy leads her daughter Caroline's pony, Macaroni, which had been nuzzling the empress, attracted by the daffodils she was carrying. In the background is the first lady's press secretary, Pamela Turnure.

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 1991, file photo, first lady Barbara Bush, her granddaughter Barbara, and Millie wait on the steps of the White House for President George H.W. Bush to return from his check-up at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Washington.

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 1996, file photo President Clinton holds Socks the cat as he and first lady Hillary Clinton host Washington area elementary school children at the White House where the president read "Twas the Night Before Christmas."

FILE- This Nov. 11, 2000 file photo shows then-Republican presidential candidate Texas Gov. George W. Bush and running mate Dick Cheney walk down a dirt road to meet with reporters, followed by Bush's dog Spot, near Crawford, Texas.

FILE- In this March 19, 1994 file photo, President Bill Clinton's cat Socks peers over the podium in the White House briefing room in Washington.

FILE - In this April 14, 2009, file photo President Barack Obama is almost jerked off his feet as he shows off their new dog Bo, a 6-month-old Portuguese water dog with his daughters Malia, left, and Sasha Obama, right, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 1924, file photo President Calvin Coolidge and first lady Grace Coolidge are shown with their dog at the White House portico in Washington.

FILE - In this March 2, 1989, file photo a "Beware of Dog!" sign hangs outside the Oval Office at the White House during the administration of President George H.W. Bush.

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 1969, file photo President Richard Nixon smiles as he shows off one of the White House pets tiny Yorkshire terrier Pasha to two junior visitors in his office in Washington. His guests are five-year-old Tracy Greenwood, the March of Dimes National Poster Child, and his 7-year-old brother Jamie.

FILE - In this April 27, 1964, file photo President Lyndon B. Johnson holds his dog "Her" by the ears as White House visitors look on the White House lawn, Washington. At left is President Johnson's other dog, "Him." This picture raised criticism from dog lovers.