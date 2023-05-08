X

It's Pulitzer Prize day, honoring journalism's best work

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
23 minutes ago
The Pulitzer Prizes will be awarded Monday to honor outstanding journalism during a violent year that included Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, mass shootings that targeted an elementary school and supermarket, and floods and flames fueled by climate change

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pulitzer Prizes will be awarded Monday to honor outstanding journalism during a violent year that included Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, mass shootings that targeted an elementary school and supermarket, and communities beset with floods and flames fueled by climate change.

The winners will be announced during a livestream beginning at 3 p.m. EDT.

The Pulitzers honor the best stories in journalism from 2022 in 15 categories, as well as eight arts categories focused on books, music and theater.

The public service prize winner receives a gold medal. All other winners receive $15,000.

The prizes were established in the will of newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer and first awarded in 1917.

In Other News
1
Tourist boat capsizes in southern India, at least 22 dead
2
Congress eyes new rules for tech: What's under consideration
3
‘My career of 280 years’: Biden jokes off 2024 age concerns
4
Stock market today: Asian shares start week with gains
5
Booker, Durant both score 36, Suns even series with Nuggets
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top