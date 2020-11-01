Ivorians brace for unrest, await results in tense elections

Soro's comments about his former mentor came as some Ivorians feared a possible return to the electoral violence that had engulfed the country nearly a decade ago. The 2010 election standoff led to months of fighting that left more than 3,000 people dead after then-President Laurent Gbagbo refused to concede defeat to Ouattara, the internationally recognized winner.

Ouattara is now seeking a third term in office, which his opponents consider illegal. However, the president insists his previous two terms no longer count because of a constitutional referendum approved in 2016. Tensions over his bid for another term have revived old wounds from the country's previous political standoff, with critics complaining the Ouattara administration has failed to bring about national reconciliation during his years in power.

Critics say Ouattara has all but predetermined the outcome as 40 of the 44 candidates seeking to challenge him were disqualified, including Soro and Gbagbo. Two of his three remaining opponents — Pascal Affi N’Guessan and Henri Konan Bedie — boycotted Saturday's vote and asked their supporters to stay home too.

N'Guessan told reporters late Saturday that at least a dozen people had died in violence linked to the election, which he described as an “electoral coup d'etat.” More than 20 others already had died in the run-up to the vote, according to human rights groups.

In the streets of Abidjan, there was uncertainty Sunday about what the coming days would bring and whether the release of even partial election results could set off more unrest.

Moussa Doumbia, 67, said residents in the Abobo neighborhood of Abidjan wanted to avoid the bloody conflict of elections past.

“We no longer want hate. We want peace, so that what happened in 2010 never happens again,” he said.

While the streets in pro-opposition neighborhoods were largely deserted Sunday, markets reopened in Ouattara strongholds like Abobo where women neatly lined up piles of fresh tilapia fish to sell to shoppers trudging through muddy footpaths.

“We are afraid of what's to come,” said Aicha Toure, a vegetable seller, as she sliced cabbage at her stall. “We don't know what's going to happen.”

On Saturday, opposition activists put up barricades in many neighborhoods, and in some areas voting materials were seized from depots and burned.

Ibrahime Coulibaly-Kuibiert, president of the Independent Electoral Commission, told reporters there had been a few “minor disturbances.”

“There are barely 30 to 40 polling stations that were ransacked,” out of more than 22,000 nationwide, he said.

Ouattara called on Ivorians to halt acts of violence aimed at disrupting the vote as he cast his ballot earlier in the day in Abidjan’s Cocody neighborhood.

“Let them stop," he said. “Let them stop because Ivory Coast needs peaces”

___

Associated Press writer Toussaint N'Gotta contributed.

A woman separates bananas to sale at a local market in Abobo neighborhood, in the suburbs of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Ivory Coast's main opposition parties boycotted the presidential vote on Saturday, and asserted that at least a dozen people had died in election day clashes as incumbent leader Alassane Ouattara sought to be elected for a controversial third term in office. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

A youth runs after the ball as he plays soccer at a local market in Abobo neighborhood, in the suburbs of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Ivory Coast's main opposition parties boycotted the presidential vote on Saturday, and asserted that at least a dozen people had died in election day clashes as incumbent leader Alassane Ouattara sought to be elected for a controversial third term in office. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

A woman carries her baby as she places fishes for sale at a market in Abobo neighborhood, in the suburbs of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Ivory Coast's main opposition parties boycotted the presidential vote on Saturday, and asserted that at least a dozen people had died in election day clashes as incumbent leader Alassane Ouattara sought to be elected for a controversial third term in office. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Two women look on as they stand at a market in Abobo neighborhood, in the suburbs of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Ivory Coast's main opposition parties boycotted the presidential vote on Saturday, and asserted that at least a dozen people had died in election day clashes as incumbent leader Alassane Ouattara sought to be elected for a controversial third term in office. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Electoral commission officials count votes for the presidential election in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Some tens of thousands of security forces have been deployed across the Ivory Coast on Saturday as the leading opposition parties boycotted the election, calling President Ouattara's bid for a third term illegal. (AP Photo/Diomande Ble Blonde) Credit: Diomande Ble Blonde Credit: Diomande Ble Blonde

Electoral commission officials count the votes for the presidential election in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Some tens of thousands of security forces have been deployed across the Ivory Coast on Saturday as the leading opposition parties boycotted the election, calling President Ouattara's bid for a third term illegal. (AP Photo/Diomande Ble Blonde) Credit: Diomande Ble Blonde Credit: Diomande Ble Blonde

A ballot box is seen at a polling station before being open during presidential elections in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Some tens of thousands of security forces have been deployed across the Ivory Coast on Saturday as the leading opposition parties boycotted the election, calling President Ouattara's bid for a third term illegal. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa