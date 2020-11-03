Ivory Coast electoral commission says Ouattara won 3rd term

Ouattara received 94.27% of the vote in Saturday's election, the commission said. Turnout was 53.90%, according to election officials, while the opposition has maintained only 10% of Ivorian voters took part.

Ouattara had been expected to easily win the election after leading opposition figures called on supporters to stay home. The opposition first tried to get Ouattara disqualified from seeking a third term but that legal effort failed.