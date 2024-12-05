Iwobi scores twice for Fulham in 3-1 win over Brighton in Premier League

Alex Iwobi has scored goals early and late in the game to lead Fulham to a 3-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League
By STEVE DOUGLAS – Associated Press
42 minutes ago
Alex Iwobi scored goals early and late in the game to lead Fulham to a 3-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League on Thursday.

The Nigeria winger intercepted a stray pass out from the back by Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and slotted into an unguarded net for the opener in the fourth minute and curled home Fulham’s clinching goal in the 87th.

Carlos Baleba equalized for Brighton in the 56th before Brighton midfielder Matt O’Riley – a former Fulham academy player – deflected the ball into his own net from a corner to put the home side back in front.

Fulham climbed to sixth in the standings — a point and a place behind Brighton.

Tottenham was playing away to Bournemouth in the other game Thursday to wrap up the 14th round of fixtures in England's top division.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

