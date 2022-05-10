Grizzlies star Ja Morant doubtful for rest of NBA playoffs

Morant limped off with 6:19 remaining in the game after Poole grabbed at the knee on a play the Warriors guard said was simply an effort to strip the ball.

Afterward, Morant posted and later deleted a video of the play on his Twitter feed with the words “broke the code,” a reference that Warriors coach Steve Kerr had used five days earlier when Dillon Brooks’ hard foul in Game 2 sidelined Gary Payton II.

Kerr missed Game 4 after testing positive for COVID-19 and being placed in the league's health and safety protocols. He remained at home in the Bay Area on Tuesday and did not travel to Memphis with the team. Associate head coach Mike Brown will coach Game 5 as planned.

Warriors spokesman Raymond Ridder said via text message Tuesday that the Warriors had no new cases of COVID-19.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports