Ja Morant returns to Grizzlies after missing 9 games

Asked if Morant would be on a minute restriction against New Orleans, Jenkins replied: “He may not play his playoff minutes. We’ll be smart. Obviously, we want to get him as good a run as possible with the group he’s playing with.”

Morant, who was named an All-Star starter for the first time this season, also averages 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds and has been one of the main catalysts behind the Grizzlies rise near the top of the NBA this season. He also leads the league in points in the paint at 16.8 points, the only guard in the top 10 in the category mostly dominated by centers and forwards.