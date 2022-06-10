Jack Del Rio fined $100K for comments about Capitol riot

Del Rio, 59, is going into his third season running Washington's defense on Rivera's staff and in that time has shared his conservative political views on social media numerous times. A Twitter post Monday night prompted questions to Del Rio after an offseason workout, including whether he was concerned about how his thoughts might go over with players, the majority of whom are Black.

“If they are and they want to talk about it, I’d talk about it with anybody,” Del Rio said. “No problem. At any time. But they’re not. I’m just expressing myself and I think we all as Americans have a right to express ourselves, especially if you’re being respectful. I’m being respectful.”

While the Commanders players asked about Del Rio's remarks declined comment or brushed off their significance in the locker room, multiple Virginia lawmakers expressed concern about the team's latest in a long line of offseason issues. On Thursday, Virginia's legislature abandoned a bill that would have given the NFL club tax incentives to build a stadium in the state.

Del Rio's comments were prompted by preparations for this week's hearings by a House committee on the Jan. 6 riot. Lawmakers have presented evidence that former president Donald Trump knew he had lost the 2020 election but clung to his claims of election fraud and summoned the violent mob.

___

Combined Shape Caption Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is seen during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Combined Shape Caption Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is seen during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez) Credit: Luis M. Alvarez Credit: Luis M. Alvarez

