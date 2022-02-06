‘Jackass Forever’ laughs its way to No. 1 at box office

“Moonfall,” meanwhile, which cost around $140 million to produce, is not doing well stateside. Lionsgate estimated the film's opening weekend grosses to be just over $10 million, which was in line with its projections. Directed by Roland Emmerich and starring Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson, “Moonfall" was not well-received by critics. The disaster pic about a possible collision between the moon and the Earth holds a 40% on Rotten Tomatoes. Like “Jackass," its audience was also mostly male (60%).

“Moonfall” was made and financed independently through Emmerich’s Centropolis Entertainment and foreign deals and, like many big budget disaster pics of this ilk, is supposed to earn most of its money internationally. Lionsgate only oversaw distribution in North America and its expected to be profitable for the studio.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” took in an additional $9.6 million in its eighth weekend in North American theaters, bringing its domestic total to $748.9 million. Globally, its earnings total $1.77 billion.

“Films that appeal to a younger audience have a much bigger potential for success (during the pandemic),” Dergarabedian said. “And the young male audience really seems like they want to go to the movie theater.”

In art house releases, Neon debuted " The Worst Person in the World " on four screens this weekend to $135,042. The Norwegian film about a young woman finding herself is shortlisted for an Oscar nomination (which will be announced on Tuesday), topped many critics' best of lists in 2021, and has gotten a fair share of celebrity endorsements (from Nancy Meyers to Paul Thomas Anderson). Its per-theater average ($33,760) is the highest of 2022. Neon will add theaters in the coming weeks.

Though still far from a normal, pre-pandemic weekend, it did break a bit of a lull that will likely continue until “The Batman” opens on March 4.

“It’s not the biggest weekend ever but considering how quiet the marketplace has been, it’s very welcome,” said Dergarabedian.

