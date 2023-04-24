BreakingNews
CNN, Don Lemon part ways weeks after Nikki Haley comments
X

'Jackass' star Bam Margera charged with punching brother

Nation & World
59 minutes ago
Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for “Jackass” star Bam Margera after he allegedly punched his brother in the face during an altercation at their home in the Philadelphia suburbs

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — “Jackass” star Bam Margera punched his brother in the face during an altercation at their home in the Philadelphia suburbs, then took off on foot, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday in announcing criminal charges.

An arrest warrant was issued for Margera, 43, and police said they were looking for him.

State police said they were called to the Chester County home in response to a reported domestic disturbance shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday. Margera's brother, Jesse Margera, told police that Bam Margera had pounded on and kicked his locked bedroom door that morning, and punched him in the eye, nose and ear during a later confrontation in the kitchen, according to court documents.

Jesse Margera said he’d also found a threatening handwritten note signed “Bam," a police affidavit said.

Margera, who also starred in the MTV reality series “Viva La Bam,” fled the property on foot through dense woods before troopers got there, the affidavit said.

Bam Margera is charged with simple assault, harassment, and four counts of terroristic threats. Court documents did not list an attorney for Margera.

In Other News
1
Which countries are evacuating citizens from Sudan?
2
Speaker McCarthy faces big test as debt bill heads for vote
3
Prosecutor: Proud Boys viewed themselves as 'Trump's army'
4
1 dead in Oklahoma college shooting, suspect in custody
5
For this Black mom, Ralph Yarl could have been her son
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top