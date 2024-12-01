Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence out with a concussion after violent hit from Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Lawrence eventually was helped to his feet and loaded into the front seat of a cart to be taken off the field. He was not transported to a hospital for tests. He was quickly ruled out with a concussion, though.

Al-Shaair and Jaguars rookie cornerback Jarrian Jones were ejected after the first altercation. As Al-Shaair was leaving the field, fans and veteran guard Brandon Scherff started shouting at him and ignited another melee.

Officials and coaches got the teams under control before play resumed.

Mac Jones replaced Lawrence, with the Jaguars trailing 6-0.

