Jaguars sticking with Glennon even though Minshew is healthy

The Jaguars (1-10) have lost 10 in a row, the longest single-season skid in franchise history. Owner Shad Khan fired general manager Dave Caldwell following the latest loss and said he is keeping Marrone and his staff in place through the end of the season.

The new GM is expected to decide Marrone’s fate. It would be stunning to see Marrone back in 2021.

Marrone made it clear earlier this week how he plans to approach the team’s final five games — a precarious spot given the team's need for a high draft pick to land a potential franchise quarterback.

“There’s no doubt that we are going to try to win every single game that we play,” Marrone said. “That’s not a question, so whatever we have to do to win, we’re going to be able to do. … There’s no doubt that’s the direction that we’re headed as coaches and players.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mike Glennon looks for a receiver against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton