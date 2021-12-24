Jaguars will be without 3 starters at Jets because of COVID

The Jaguars (2-12) have had few players land on the COVID-19 list this season, and Allen even addressed Wednesday how he has handled daily testing as an unvaccinated player.

“(Even) if I was vaccinated, I will always take care of myself,” he said. "I have a young family at home, so I try to not only protect myself but protect them as well. ... For me, I come to work and wear my mask and made the decision for myself and my family so now I have to stick with it.