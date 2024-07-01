Jake Guentzel signs with the Lightning hours before NHL free agency opens

Cross-state rival Tampa Bay beat the rush to have the chance to negotiate exclusively with Jake Guentzel over the weekend, then signed the point-a-game playoff player to a $63 million, seven-year deal. That is well worth the third-round pick the Lightning sent Carolina for Guentzel's rights, especially after realizing they would be parting ways with Stamkos, their longtime captain who has been around since 2008.

Detroit on Sunday night kept Patrick Kane from ever hitting the open market by signing him to a $4 million contract with $2.5 million in additional incentives for next season.

Deals in Toronto for Chris Tanev and others around the league could be coming even before free agency opens at noon Eastern.

