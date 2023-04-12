Jake Paul, Nate Diaz announce August boxing match

“My last fight didn’t end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations," Paul said in a statement. "Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight ... but that’s not how I am built. Nate Diaz is considered one of the (toughest) fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long.”

Diaz is 21-13 in the UFC, winning his most recent bout with a submission of Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in September.

“Besides Canelo (Alvarez) he’s the biggest thang in boxing," Diaz said in a statement about Paul. "I’m here to conquer that. I’m the King of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts.”

___

