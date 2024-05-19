Jalen Brunson leaves Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals with a broken left hand

49 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson has left Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals with what the New York Knicks say is a broken left hand.

The injury-decimated Knicks lost their most important player when Brunson checked out late in the third quarter and went to the locker room. The Knicks announced in the fourth quarter that he wouldn't return.

Brunson was struggling Sunday, going 6 for 17 for 17 points. He also had nine assists.

