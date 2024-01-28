Jameer Nelson Jr. scores 30 with go-ahead shot in 3rd OT as TCU beats No. 15 Baylor 105-102

It was a third consecutive loss for the Bears (14-5, 3-3 Big 12), who couldn't hold late leads in road losses at Kansas State, also in overtime, and Texas.

Freshman Yves Missi scored a season-high 25 points, and RayJ Dennis had 24 points and 10 assists in the first three-OT game for the Bears since a 116-111 victory in five overtimes at Texas A&M on Jan. 23, 2008.

Emanuel Miller scored 21 points and Micah Peavy added 18 for TCU (15-5, 4-3), the program's first game to go this long since a 104-96 loss in three OTs at West Virginia on Feb. 26, 2019.

Baylor had a 100-97 lead when Miller scored inside after a steal by Trevian Tennyson, and Nelson put TCU in front with free throws after Dennis missed a 3-pointer.

After Dennis scored for a 102-101 Baylor lead, Nelson, the son of former NBA All-Star guard Jameer Nelson, rebounded his own miss for the go-ahead bucket at the rim.

UP NEXT

TCU: No. 20 Texas Tech at home Tuesday.

Baylor: At UCF on Wednesday.

