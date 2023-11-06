BreakingNews
Ex-Centerville police officer sentenced to prison for Hamilton fatal child shooting

James Corden heading to SiriusXM with a weekly celebrity talk show

James Corden may be off TV screens after leaving CBS’ “The Late Late Show” but that doesn’t mean he’s stopped chatting with celebrities

Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Nation & World
By MARK KENNEDY – Associated Press
56 minutes ago
X

James Corden may be off TV screens after l eaving CBS' "The Late Late Show" but that doesn't mean he's stopped chatting with celebrities.

The multiple Emmy- and Tony Award-winner who gave the world “Carpool Karaoke” is launching a new weekly show set for early 2024 on SiriusXM called "This Life of Mine with James Corden."

The show will “feature in-depth conversations with the world’s biggest stars, discussing the people, places, moments and memories that made them who they are today,” according to producers.

“James has been a trailblazer in the entertainment business,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer in a statement. “We’re so honored to welcome him to the SiriusXM family as he begins this next phase of his illustrious career and makes his mark in audio."

SiriusXM is hosting an event in New York on Wednesday where it will showcase its new SiriusXM streaming app, as well as new programming, live performances and surprise celebrity guests.

In a statement, Corden called his new show “a new chapter,” adding “it's a dream to have a space to engage in deep conversations with the people whose work and talent I greatly admire.”

He has won 12 Emmy Awards as a host, writer, producer, and actor. He is also a Tony Award winner, multiple BAFTA Award-winner, in addition to a Golden Globe Award nominee.

In Other News
1
Live updates | Israeli troops divide north and south Gaza, as reported...
2
Israeli forces cut off north Gaza as Palestinian death toll from...
3
Guardians hire Mariners bullpen coach Stephen Vogt as their new manager...
4
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to...
5
Why one survivor of domestic violence wants the Supreme Court to uphold...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top