James Harden signing new 2-year deal to stay with Los Angeles Clippers, AP source says

Harden averaged 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists last season, his 16th in the league. He was an All-Star for the 11th time and returned to the All-NBA team for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Harden is one of only four players in NBA history to average at least 22 points, five rebounds and five assists in his 16th season or later. The others: LeBron James (seven times), Kobe Bryant (twice) and Kevin Durant (once).

He has the second-most 3-pointers in a career with 3,175, behind only Golden State’s Stephen Curry (4,058).

Harden will enter the season 11th on the NBA’s scoring list with 27,687 points, within reach of No. 10 Carmelo Anthony (28,289) and No. 9 Shaquille O’Neal (28,596). And Harden is 13th in assists with 8,316, 208 behind No. 12 Andre Miller and 650 behind No. 11 Gary Payton.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA