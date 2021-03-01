James scores 19 in 1,300th regular-season game in Lakers win

The Lakers ended the quarter with 12 straight points to go up 41-21. James had 10 points in the quarter, including two on free throws as Los Angeles was 13 of 16 from the line in the quarter.

Los Angeles had a season-high 73 first-half points as it extended its lead to 29 at halftime (73-44). Its largest lead was 35 late in the third quarter.

GREEN INJURED

Draymond Green suffered a left ankle sprain during the second quarter and did not return after scoring six points in 13 minutes.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Golden State was 8 of 34 from beyond the arc. The 23.5% accuracy rate is its fourth worst of the season.

Lakers: Markieff Morris and Alex Caruso each scored 13 points, while Dennis Schröder and Kyle Kuzma had 12 apiece and Talen Horton-Tucker 11. ... This was the fourth time over the past two seasons Los Angeles has led by at least 28 points at halftime. ... The Lakers were 6 of 9 on 3-pointers in the first quarter but struggled the rest of the game, going 5 of 22.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Travel to Portland on Wednesday. The teams have split their first two meetings this season.

Lakers: Host Phoenix on Tuesday. This is the first matchup between the teams this year after Los Angeles won all three games last season.

