Jan. 6 committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump

FILE - Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, waves to supporters during a campaign event Nov. 2, 2020, at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, in Des Moines, Iowa. The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is asking Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, to voluntarily cooperate with its investigation. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FILE - Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, waves to supporters during a campaign event Nov. 2, 2020, at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, in Des Moines, Iowa. The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is asking Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, to voluntarily cooperate with its investigation. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Updated 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is asking Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, to voluntarily cooperate with its probe.

The committee sent a letter Thursday requesting a meeting in early February asking to discuss her father's actions, including a telephone call they say she witnessed as he tried to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject the 2020 election results, among other issues. Ivanka Trump was an adviser to her father in the White House.

“Testimony obtained by the Committee indicates that members of the White House staff requested your assistance on multiple occasions to intervene in an attempt to persuade President Trump to address the ongoing lawlessness and violence on Capitol Hill," wrote the committee chairman, Bennie Thompson.

The committee issued subpoenas earlier this week to Rudy Giuliani and other members of Trump's legal team who filed bogus legal challenges to the 2020 election that fueled the lie that race had been stolen from the former president.

FILE - Ivanka Trump comes onto stage as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of Senate candidates Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue in Dalton, Ga., Jan. 4, 2021. The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is asking Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, to voluntarily cooperate with its investigation.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, with the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington. On Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, attorneys for former President Trump and his associates argued in court that incendiary statements by Trump and others last Jan. 6 prior to the Capitol riot were protected speech and in line with their official duties. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, with the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington. On Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, attorneys for former President Trump and his associates argued in court that incendiary statements by Trump and others last Jan. 6 prior to the Capitol riot were protected speech and in line with their official duties. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

