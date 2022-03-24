dayton-daily-news logo
X

Jan. 6 committee sets contempt vote for 2 former Trump aides

FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks with reporters at the White House, June 18, 2020, in Washington. The House committee investigating the Capitol riot has set a vote for next week to consider contempt of Congress charges for two aides of former President Donald Trump. The committee will meet Monday to discuss whether to recommend referring for potential prosecution Trump’s former trade adviser, Peter Navarro, and Dan Scavino, the onetime chief of staff for communications. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: Alex Brandon

caption arrowCaption
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks with reporters at the White House, June 18, 2020, in Washington. The House committee investigating the Capitol riot has set a vote for next week to consider contempt of Congress charges for two aides of former President Donald Trump. The committee will meet Monday to discuss whether to recommend referring for potential prosecution Trump’s former trade adviser, Peter Navarro, and Dan Scavino, the onetime chief of staff for communications. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: Alex Brandon

Credit: Alex Brandon

Nation & World
By ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press
Updated 16 minutes ago
The House committee investigating the Capitol riot has set a vote for next week to consider contempt of Congress charges for two aides of former President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot said Thursday that it had set a vote for next week to consider contempt of Congress charges for two aides of former President Donald Trump.

The committee will meet Monday to discuss whether to recommend referring for potential prosecution Trump's former trade adviser, Peter Navarro, and Dan Scavino, the onetime chief of staff for communications.

The committee subpoenaed Navarro for his testimony in early February, seeking to question the Trump ally who promoted false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Though Navarro sought to use executive privilege to avoid cooperation, the Biden administration this month denied claims from him and another onetime Trump aide, former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Scavino, who was subpoenaed last September, called the committee vote “an unprecedented partisan assault on executive privilege. The committee knows full well that President Trump has invoked executive privilege and it is not my privilege to waive.”

He said it was “premature for the committee to pursue criminal charges against an individual of the highest rank within the White House for whom executive privilege undeniably applies.”

Scavino said the dispute seemed “inevitably headed” to the Supreme Court, and until there was a resolution, the House committee “should cease its tactics of harassment and intimidation.”

Navarro did not immediately return a messages seeking comment.

___

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

caption arrowCaption
FILE - White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino walks across the South Lawn of the White House to board Marine One in Washington, Oct. 3, 2019, to join President Donald Trump for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Florida. The House committee investigating the Capitol riot has set a vote for next week to consider contempt of Congress charges for two aides of former President Donald Trump. The committee will meet Monday to discuss whether to recommend referring for potential prosecution Trump’s former trade adviser, Peter Navarro, and Dan Scavino, the onetime chief of staff for communications. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

FILE - White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino walks across the South Lawn of the White House to board Marine One in Washington, Oct. 3, 2019, to join President Donald Trump for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Florida. The House committee investigating the Capitol riot has set a vote for next week to consider contempt of Congress charges for two aides of former President Donald Trump. The committee will meet Monday to discuss whether to recommend referring for potential prosecution Trump’s former trade adviser, Peter Navarro, and Dan Scavino, the onetime chief of staff for communications. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

caption arrowCaption
FILE - White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino walks across the South Lawn of the White House to board Marine One in Washington, Oct. 3, 2019, to join President Donald Trump for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Florida. The House committee investigating the Capitol riot has set a vote for next week to consider contempt of Congress charges for two aides of former President Donald Trump. The committee will meet Monday to discuss whether to recommend referring for potential prosecution Trump’s former trade adviser, Peter Navarro, and Dan Scavino, the onetime chief of staff for communications. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

In Other News
1
Arizona House votes to prohibit gender-reassignment surgery
2
Arozarena, Álvarez, Bichette among 16 whose deals renewed
3
French firms hesitate amid growing pressure to leave Russia
4
Arizona Legislature approves 15-week abortion ban
5
Ukraine says Moscow is forcibly taking civilians to Russia
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top