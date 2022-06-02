Jan. 6 committee sets prime-time hearing date for findings

More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel, and only brief snippets of that testimony have been revealed to the public, mostly through court filings. The hearings are expected to showcase a series of witnesses but the committee has not yet publicly released the names.

The investigation has focused on every aspect of the insurrection, including the efforts by Trump and his allies to cast doubt on the election and halt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory; the financing and organizing of rallies in Washington that took place before the attack; security failures by Capitol Police and federal agencies; and the actions of the rioters themselves.

The hearings are expected to be exhaustive, but not the final word from the committee, which plans to released subsequent reports on its findings, including recommendations on legislative reforms, ahead of the midterm elections.

Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.