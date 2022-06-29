BreakingNews
Dayton City Commission says it will deprioritize enforcement of abortion laws
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Pat Cipollone, former WH counsel

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, exits the hearing room as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Sean Thew/Pool via AP)

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, exits the hearing room as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Sean Thew/Pool via AP)

Nation & World
8 minutes ago
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has issued a subpoena to former White House counsel Pat Cipollone

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection issued a subpoena Wednesday to former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who previous witnesses have testified was in meetings in which lawyers debated strategies to overturn former President Donald Trump's election loss.

The committee said that it required Cipollone's testimony after obtaining other evidence about which he was “uniquely positioned to testify.”

The subpoena came one day after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson provided new details about Trump's behavior on Jan. 6, 2021, when thousands of his supporters marched on the U.S. Capitol and broke inside to disrupt the certification of his loss to President Joe Biden.

